Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €89.10 ($103.60).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of ETR RHM traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €63.34 ($73.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €99.14. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a 52 week high of €118.60 ($137.91).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.