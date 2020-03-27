Rheinmetall (RHM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rheinmetall (ETR: RHM) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €77.00 ($89.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €77.00 ($89.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €86.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €121.00 ($140.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Rheinmetall had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €102.00 ($118.60) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €128.00 ($148.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €63.40 ($73.72) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. Rheinmetall AG has a 1-year low of €63.94 ($74.35) and a 1-year high of €118.60 ($137.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €99.39.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

