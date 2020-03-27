Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Down 30.9% in March

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,596,300 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the February 27th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 9,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $145,953.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,922,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $31.84.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

