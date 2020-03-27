Rightmove (LON:RMV) PT Lowered to GBX 520 at Peel Hunt

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RMV. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 615 ($8.09) in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 546 ($7.18).

Shares of RMV stock traded down GBX 19.10 ($0.25) on Friday, hitting GBX 470.10 ($6.18). 3,806,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,308. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 373.10 ($4.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 600.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 603.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Rightmove will post 1954.9998216 EPS for the current year.

In other Rightmove news, insider Andrew Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

