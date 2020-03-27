Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Short Interest Up 80.8% in March

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the February 27th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $72,524.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $4,534.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 21,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $86,041.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $91,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,518 shares of company stock worth $406,492. 64.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rimini Street by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMNI. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

RMNI stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. Rimini Street has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $269.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. Research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

