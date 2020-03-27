Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,103 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,693,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,713 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,694,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,515,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 200,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,769,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 552.6% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 588,276 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIO opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,408.33.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

