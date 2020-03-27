RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Short Interest Down 25.6% in March

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,112,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 27th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $34,906,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 76,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,227,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,660 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,053,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

RLJ stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,477. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $19.04.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.02%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

