RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in March

RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the February 27th total of 92,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

RIF stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. RMR Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $22.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RMR Real Estate Income Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of RMR Real Estate Income Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Real Estate Income Fund by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Real Estate Income Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Real Estate Income Fund by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter.

About RMR Real Estate Income Fund

RMR Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RMR Advisors Inc It is co-managed by MacArthurCook Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in real estate sector as well as securities issued by REITs.

