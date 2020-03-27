Robecosam AG Acquires 27,543 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 1.88% of Luxfer worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 529.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 499.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE LXFR traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,467. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $357.54 million, a P/E ratio of 115.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

