Robecosam AG Acquires 4,220 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Robecosam AG increased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,361,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 56,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,845,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

