Robecosam AG Acquires Shares of 44,300 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 250,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $8.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.88. 3,802,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.28. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

