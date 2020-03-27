Robecosam AG Buys 14,700 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Shares of INTC traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,626,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,947,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.