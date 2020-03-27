Robecosam AG Buys 2,539 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Robecosam AG boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $20,911,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,984,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,924,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $312.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.11 and its 200-day moving average is $266.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

