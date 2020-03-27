Robecosam AG Buys 7,167 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after buying an additional 44,119 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,542,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,179,000 after acquiring an additional 48,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,022,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL traded down $12.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.68. 1,882,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

