Robecosam AG Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.46. 9,853,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,494,449. The company has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

