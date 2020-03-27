Robecosam AG Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Robecosam AG lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

ZBRA stock traded down $12.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.57. 383,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.72. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

