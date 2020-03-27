Robecosam AG Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $2,321,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,856,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,603. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

