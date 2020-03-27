Robecosam AG Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Robecosam AG raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.40.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.21. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.