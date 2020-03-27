Robecosam AG Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Robecosam AG increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 63.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $3,970,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,331 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.15.

Shares of VRSK traded down $4.33 on Friday, reaching $137.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

