Robecosam AG Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Robecosam AG reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,884,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

