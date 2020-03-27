Robecosam AG Has $9.73 Million Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.34. 2,322,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,440. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.