Robecosam AG Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Robecosam AG raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in HP were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in HP by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after buying an additional 11,505,770 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $205,500,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in HP by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,013,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after buying an additional 7,258,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in HP by 762.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,822,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 3,379,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,273,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,169,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

