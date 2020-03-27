Robecosam AG Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.55. 7,119,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.79.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.