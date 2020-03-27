Robecosam AG Raises Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.38% of Mueller Water Products worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after buying an additional 798,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,664 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,077 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,897,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 666,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,734,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,759,000 after acquiring an additional 120,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $264,928.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $7.66. 1,692,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,090. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

