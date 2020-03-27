Robecosam AG Sells 3,000 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Robecosam AG cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 250.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 939.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $8,337,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.03.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.11. 2,302,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,891. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.27. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

