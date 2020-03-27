Robert (Matt) Barrie Purchases 100,000 Shares of Freelancer Ltd (ASX:FLN) Stock

Freelancer Ltd (ASX:FLN) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$27,800.00 ($19,716.31).

ASX:FLN traded down A$245,383.70 ($174,030.99) on Friday, hitting A$0.30 ($0.21). 199,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.60. Freelancer Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.28 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of A$0.99 ($0.70).

Freelancer Company Profile

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Through its marketplace employers can hire freelancers to do work in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

