Robert W. Baird Cuts HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $35.00

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:FUL traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. 222,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,444. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HB Fuller will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 135,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 39,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 316,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

