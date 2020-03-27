Robert W. Baird Cuts Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Price Target to $30.00

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SERV. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from to in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of NYSE SERV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,074. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.34. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,462.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,199,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

