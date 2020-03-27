Robert W. Baird Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $240.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.32.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $9.03 on Friday, reaching $191.77. The stock had a trading volume of 132,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,020. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $266.20. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.93.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,952,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

