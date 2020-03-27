Robert W. Baird Trims Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Target Price to $4.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 214.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,833. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $155.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,517.15% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 89.9% during the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 83,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 39,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,897,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,391,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after buying an additional 1,701,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

