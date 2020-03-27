Robert W. Baird Upgrades W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to “Outperform”

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $340.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $291.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.62.

Shares of W W Grainger stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.15. The stock had a trading volume of 316,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.19 and its 200 day moving average is $307.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

