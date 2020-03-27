Rocket Pool Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00005580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $10.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,285,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

