Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Rollins by 175.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 57,632 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Rollins by 4,291.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 362,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 354,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.27. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

