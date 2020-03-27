Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.38% of Rollins worth $40,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.27.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

