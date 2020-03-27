ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $720,894.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $2.25 million and $720,894.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.12 or 0.04710094 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00066802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036988 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003628 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 891,181,802 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

