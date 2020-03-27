Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SOLY. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. 85,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,216. Soliton has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 2,189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 44,043 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

