Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 775

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LRE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 758 ($9.97) to GBX 781 ($10.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Investec raised Lancashire to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC lowered Lancashire to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective (up from GBX 830 ($10.92)) on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 718 ($9.44).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 627 ($8.25). The stock had a trading volume of 388,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 711.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 725.66.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total transaction of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88). Also, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total value of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.