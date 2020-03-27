Royal Bank of Canada Increases Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target to $28.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WORK. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Slack from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Shares of WORK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,920,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,947,444. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.32. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,174,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,187,786 shares of company stock worth $25,625,056 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Slack by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Slack by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 280,270 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Slack by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

