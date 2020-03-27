Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $44.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,321,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,875,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after buying an additional 34,544,423 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $555,074,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,745,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

