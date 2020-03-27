Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,756 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $171,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.98. 2,286,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,320. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on RY. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

