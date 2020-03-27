Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) received a €150.00 ($174.42) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €138.80 ($161.40) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €137.49 ($159.87).

FRA HNR1 traded down €5.00 ($5.81) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €130.00 ($151.16). 295,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €158.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €163.58. Hannover Re has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

