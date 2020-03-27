Royal Bank of Canada Trims Hiscox (LON:HSX) Target Price to GBX 1,075

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,075 ($14.14) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) price target (up previously from GBX 1,229 ($16.17)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,246 ($16.39) to GBX 1,231 ($16.19) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,590 ($20.92) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($18.09) price objective (down from GBX 1,410 ($18.55)) on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,314.83 ($17.30).

LON:HSX remained flat at $GBX 921.50 ($12.12) during mid-day trading on Friday. 899,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,158. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,191.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.86.

In related news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,886 ($20,897.13). Also, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,929.23).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

