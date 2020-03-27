Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Short Interest Down 19.0% in March

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,400 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the February 27th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.29. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.1296 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 908.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 140.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

