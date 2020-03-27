Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.69.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.98. 16,371,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,074,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.