Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,371,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,074,704. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $143.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.69.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

