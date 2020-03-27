Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Stake Cut by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.69.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $7.08 on Friday, hitting $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,184,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,074,704. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

