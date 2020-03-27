Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Short Interest Down 18.0% in March

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,959,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 27th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 867,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $92.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average is $113.27.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.22.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

