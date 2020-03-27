Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $92.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGLD. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from $14.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.22.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

