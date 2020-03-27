Royal Gold, Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $14.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $92.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $2,903,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.