Royal Mail (LON:RMG) PT Lowered to GBX 115 at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Royal Mail to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 148 ($1.95) price objective (down previously from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 152 ($2.00) to GBX 138 ($1.82) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 165.83 ($2.18).

Shares of LON:RMG traded down GBX 28.45 ($0.37) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 133.50 ($1.76). The stock had a trading volume of 11,643,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 204.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 4.13. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.70 ($3.51).

In other Royal Mail news, insider Michael Findlay bought 16,690 shares of Royal Mail stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.10 ($39,299.00). Also, insider Maria da Cunha bought 15,000 shares of Royal Mail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,550 ($34,925.02). Insiders acquired 331,789 shares of company stock worth $59,362,490 in the last 90 days.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

